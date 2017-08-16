The day the music died

Forty years ago, news broke that the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley had died.

Chatham’s Brian Corriveau, a collector of all things Elvis, remembers the day well, and feeling devastated.

Corriveau said his sister called him up Aug. 16, 1977 to let him know the sad news.

He choked up a bit when talking about it with The Chatham Voice.

Corriveau, 68, said he began taking an interest in Elvis at a young age, having first seen him on television when Corriveau was four years old.

He was hooked.

“I still remember when I was six, I was cutting the lawn at my grandma’s and I was singing Elvis songs while cutting the grass,” he said.

Corriveau said he still sings the King’s songs every week.

As for collecting, by the age of 14, he said he had “five feed of his (Elvis’) albums. I had sung every song many a time. I know more about Elvis than anyone.”

To this day, Corriveau said he regularly searches out Elvis memorabilia, including magazines and books.

