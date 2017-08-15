Artist running photo workshop

In conjunction with his exhibition, entitled “Shadows to Silver – A Retrospective,” surveying over 25 years of a rich and expansive practice, the Thames Art Gallery presents an intensive photography workshop with artist Michael Chambers on Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In this workshop, participants will gain valuable opportunities to analyze and critique subjective experiences in a public way. Focusing on constructing meaningful and captivating imagery through photography, Chambers will challenge participants to define their objectives and personal vision.

Participants are asked to bring two images to the workshop. The first, a photograph that you have taken and feel is successful. The second, an image, perhaps by another photographer that inspires you.

Small group discussion, and one on one professional critique will be given by Chambers throughout the workshop. Participants should provide their own subject material, and their own model if choosing to work with the human form, as well as a camera and tripod, lighting equipment, if available.

This class is open to amateur and professional photographers alike, but does assume participants will have a certain level of technical proficiency.

Registration cost is $105 plus HST. Please register by visiting or calling the box office at the Chatham Cultural Centre, 75 William St. N., Chatham, 519-354-8338, or online at www.chatham-kent.ca/RecConnect. For more information visit www.chatham-kent.ca/ThamesArtGallery.

