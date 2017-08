A Kent Bridge man faces stunt driving charges after Chatham-Kent OPP clocked a car doing more than 130 km/h on Highway 40 on the weekend.

Police say the incident occurred about 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening near Fairview Line where the posted speed limit is 80 km/h.

A 32-year-old Kent Bridge man lost his licence and had his car impounded for a week.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Crash closes Hwy. 401 again Public need all the facts on well water »