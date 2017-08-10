Crash closes Hwy. 401 again

Another multi-vehicle crash took place in the construction zone of Highway 401 this afternoon, but there were only minor injuries.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the five-car pileup took place about 3:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Communication Road when a transport stopped and the big rig behind it slammed into the back of that truck. A third tractor trailer hit the second, and two more vehicles joined the chain reaction.

All five vehicles sustained moderate damage.

The highway will be closed until about 7 p.m. to allow for safe removal of the tractor trailers.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« United Way announces leader, but not 2017 campaign target