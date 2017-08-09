Two killed in crash near Kent Bridge

A three-vehicle crash on Kent Bridge Road at River Line claimed the lives of two Kent Bridge women Tuesday afternoon.

Chatham-Kent police report the tragedy took place about 2 p.m. Tuesday, when a 20-year-old Bothwell woman, eastbound on River Line, came to a stop at Kent Bridge Road to wait for a farm tractor that was southbound on Kent Bridge Road and turning onto River Line.

But as the tractor turned, the other vehicle pulled into the intersection and hit a northbound vehicle, which skidded sideways into the path of a southbound transport truck.

Two women, aged 62 and 63, of Kent Bridge, died in the crash.

Police are still piecing together what happened and ask any witnesses to come forward. Contact Const. Ron Tricker at ront@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600, ext. 81784; or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

