Crime of the Week

Sometime during the week of July 27th, 2017 unknown suspects removed the commemorative plaque placed at the Chatham Court House on Grand Avenue West.

The bronze plaque painted red and very heavy is titled David Mills 1831 – 1903 and was mounted on a metal frame in the front garden area of the Court House.

The plaque is irreplaceable and the true value of it is unknown. It is not something any person would have in their home, sell to you or scrap.

Crime Stoppers is seeking the return of the plaque. Call 1800-222-8477 with your anonymous tip and help return a piece of our history.

