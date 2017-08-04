Community Voice – coming events

Thursday, August 3, 2017

• Open Euchre and bingo at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham. Open euchre at 1:00pm and bingo starts at 7:00pm.

Friday, July 28, 2017

• Meal and darts at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St, Chatham. Dinner from 5:30pm-7:00pm with choice of ham and scalloped potatoes, roast beef or fish and chips for $9.00. One meat draw. Open darts starts at 7:30pm.

• Karaoke with M&M DJing Services from 6:00pm-9:00pm and Chicken Parmesan Dinner with baked potato and garden salad from 5:30pm-7:00pm for $10/person – children 1/2 price. Royal Canadian Legion, 2 Stanley St., Merlin.

Saturday, August 5, 2017

• Saturday Morning Breakfast at First Presbyterian Church, Chatham (corner of Fifth St and Wellington). A delicious nutritious breakfast served free of charge every Saturday morning from 9:30am-11:00am. Everyone is most welcome

• Meat draw and dance at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham. Meat draw from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Dance from 4:30pm-9:30pm featuring That 70’s Group.

Monday, August 7, 2017

• The CKFG presents “The Dressmaker” starring Kate Winslet at the Capitol Theatre. 4:00pm and 7:00pm shows. $10 cash.

• Open euchre is at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham at 1:00pm.

• Monday “Brown Bag” Lunch at Christ Church, Chatham (beside the bus stop). A free nutritious lunch can be picked up every Monday in August from 11:30am-12:30pm. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

• The Children’s room of the CKPL, Chatham branch, presents Maxkwushak (Lil Bears). Drummers from Delaware Nation from 11:00pm-12:00pm. All ages welcome.

• Christ Church Chatham presents “Arias, Allegros & Andantinos in August”. 12:15pm-12:45pm. Doors open at 11:45) Bring your lunch, relax in the Church and listen to beautiful organ music. Free. 80 Wellington St. W., Chatham. 519-352-1640.

• Open euchre and open shuffleboard at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham. Open euchre at 1:00pm and shuffleboard at 7:00pm.

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

• Chatham Blood Donor Clinic at the Spirit and Life Centre – St. Joseph Site from 1:00pm-7:00pm. Many open spots available!

www.blood.ca or 1 888 2 DONATE (6283).

• Pepper and fun darts at The Chatham Legion, William & colborne St., Chatham. Pepper at 1:00pm and darts at 7:00pm.

• Gary McGill will perform in the Main Dining room at Meadow Park Chatham, Sandy St at 2:00pm.

Thursday, August 10, 2017

• Drop in to help create CKPL’s very own totem poles! Learn about the rich history and intricate designs of the ancient totem poles of Canada and leave your own touch on ours as we work together to design totem poles. 2:00pm-2:30pm at the Chatham branch of the CKPL.

• Open euchre at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham at 1:00pm.

• Ryan St. Denis will perform in the West Lounge at Meadow Park Chatham, Sandy St.,

at 6:00pm.

Friday, August 11, 2017

• Meal and darts at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St, Chatham. Dinner from 5:30pm-7:00pm with choice of lasagna, roast beef or fish and chips for $9.00. One meat draw. Open darts starts at 7:30pm.

• Camp Zion – Overnight Youth Camping Adventure – FREE. Zion Christian Church, 820 Park Ave W., Chatham. 7:00pm Friday until 3:00pm Saturday. Ages 12-21. Bring a tend, snacks and bug spray! We are going to have a lot of fun with different games and challenges! Campfire songs at night with hot dogs and s’mores! Saturday will have time of Worship and devotional followed by more challenges and games (may get a little wet . . or possible totoally soaked!) Register online at: www.eventbrite.com/e/camp-zion-2017-tickets-36355325758.

Saturday, August 12, 2017

• Saturday Morning Breakfast at First Presbyterian Church, Chatham (corner of Fifth St and Wellington). A delicious nutritious breakfast served free of charge every Saturday morning from 9:30am-11:00am. Everyone is most welcome

• Meat draw and dance at The Chatham Legion, William & Colborne St., Chatham. Meat draw from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Dance from 4:30pm-9:30pm featuring Unity.

PAWR at the animal shelter phone number for lost and stray pets and issues at the dog parks: 226-996-9969 daytime. Emergency and after-hours number: 519-784-6146.

Animal Cruelty and neglect cases call direct

310-7722 or 310-SPCA.

Chatham-Kent Metal Detecting Club – Meets last Thursday of the month. 7:00pm.

Kinsman Room. Erickson Arena, new

members welcome!

The Thames River Revue has recitations,

juggling, comedy, little plays, audience

participation, games & more! This busking show is every Friday 5pm-8pm & every

Saturday & Sunday from 12:30pm-2:30pm

until Sept. 24. It’s in front of the Downtown Chatham Centre, 100 King St. W.

Submit your coming events to bruce@chatham­voice.com

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Boil water advisory for South Kent Hospital needs its nurses, beds »