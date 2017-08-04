Boil water advisory for South Kent
There’s a boil water advisory in Chatham-Kent.
Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health, advises anyone hooked up to the south drinking water system in the municipality to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before using it for cooking, drinking, etc.
The impacted area includes the communities of Blenheim, Charing Cross, Erie Beach, Merlin, Port Alma, Rondeau Bay Estates, Shrewsbury, and South Buxton and surrounding areas.
This is the impacted area, according to municipal officials:
Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Supply SOUTH of the 401 from Kent Bridge Road (including Rose Beach Line, Wildwood Park, Sandytown, Bates Subdivision, and Rondeau Provincial Park) to King & Whittle and Coatsworth Line, NORTH of the 401 on McDougall Line and a portion of Merlin Road, Charing Cross Road to the English Side Road/7th Line and the Doyle Side Road.
Municipal officials say the advisory was issued this morning due to a loss of pressure in the system.
The advisory will remain in place until the health unit receives good results from two consecutive sets of samples taken a minimum of 24 hours apart.
You need a better way to inform residents of this! I found out from a Michigan resident!
We are a newspaper and posted the information online to our website and social media. It sounds like you have concerns with the municipality.
I worked at a Senior’s Centre this morning and a lot of people who came in said when they get up they do not read their paper. Do not look at their computer and no body calls them at that time of day. How else can we improve communication with that? Cable TV is from the States as well.
Check out local media websites when you get up or listen to the radio. As members of the media, we suggest checking at least one of us out to keep updated. If someone requires more than that, we suggest they contact the municipality directly.
On Wednesday evening there was a terrible stench smell outside around 10:pm.
I have never smelled anything worse. It was like something had died. Was that published? I have to wonder if it had anything to do with our water system like Niagara Falls problem. They emptied sewage into the river as a clean up procedure.
That was manure being spread on the fields