Tornado warning for C-K

We’re under a severe thunderstorm watch as well as a tornado warning.

This from Environment Canada:

Tornado warning in effect for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

At 5:09 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

A severe thunderstorm with a possible tornado over Lake St. Clair may reach Mitchell’s Bay area near 5.45 PM.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Now, that’s how you enjoy your weekend Another North Kent well bad after near-by pile driving »