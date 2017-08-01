Scrum time with Kent Havoc

Forwards with the Kent Havoc men’s rugby team lock up with their counterparts from Norfolk during a scrum on Saturday at the athletic field at the former CCI on Lansdowne Avenue. The local lads lost to the 2016 league champion Harvesters 40-31. The Havoc host Windsor Rogues Aug. 12. Kick off is at 1:30 p.m.

