Greenfield fireworks set for Sunday

A month after they were cancelled due to unstable ground conditions, Chatham’s Canada Day fireworks will light up the night Aug. 6.

The event, sponsored by Greenfield Specialty Alcohols, will take place at St. Clair College after dusk on Saturday night.

McNaughton Avenue and Fergie Jenkins Parkway will be closed in the area from 6 p.m. until 11:45 p.m. to accommodate the event.

This is also Greenfield’s 20th anniversary year in Chatham-Kent.

