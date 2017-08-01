12 days, countless ways to show your positive side

Captain Positive (Jason King) and Opto Woman (Megan Canniff) were on hand for the unveiling of plans for 12 Days of Positivity in Chatham-Kent, planned for Sept. 4-15.

At the Sons of Kent craft brewery in Chatham, Positivity Day creator and councillor Darrin Canniff introduced plans to make this year bigger and better, building on the great response received last year for Positivity Day.

“It was so big last year and we want to make it even bigger and better this year, featuring a chance to win daily prizes totaling $10,000 including the grand prize of a $2,500 travel voucher,” Canniff said to packed house. “We are having 12 themed days across Chatham-Kent and we are looking for champions to grab these days and run with them.”

Canniff mentioned ideas like businesses and groups hosting free lunches on the different themed days, or any ideas that give back to the community or charity groups.

The themed days start with Neighbour Day and cover agriculture, seniors, first responders/health care, charity, local business, community, pets, diversity, educators, environment and wraps up with Positivity Day on Sept. 15.

Canniff said several videos, similar to last year, will be also released in August and September, including a music video with local talent and dancers filmed by Wes McDonald and Candlebox Productions.

Local songstress Brooklyn Roebuck was also at the kick off to perform and put her support behind Positivity Day.

Canniff said without sponsors like the three local radio stations, Abstract Marketing, Teksavvy, Main Street Credit Union, Planet Print, Scotia Bank, Chamberlain Press, the CKBIA and Vellinga Travel, they wouldn’t be able to make the day happen, and he is looking forward to Sept. 15 at the Capitol Theatre when the final video is screened and a winner chosen for the travel voucher.

“I’d love everyone to take this poster with 12 ways to be more positive – that’s what this is all about. Every day, we make hundreds of decisions to be negative or positive. We need more positivity,” Canniff told the cheering crowd.

He added that positivity really resonates with the kids and they will be bringing back the Captain Positive trading cards. The cards will be given to teachers and other community members who can give them to kids who show a positive attitude. There will be 12 to collect.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

« Greenfield fireworks set for Sunday One man arrested after crime spree »