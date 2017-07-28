Job fair for nursing positions

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is hosting a job fair, as it is looking to fill the positions of Registered Nurses, Registered Practical Nurses and Nurse Managers at, Riverview Gardens.

Representatives from Human Resources, two trade unions – the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) and Unifor – as well as representatives from the management team will be present to answer questions.

Tours of Riverview Gardens will be provided, and refreshments will be available.

The job fair will be held on Aug. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the main floor of Riverview Gardens located at 519 King St. W., Chatham. Parking is available off of Roberston Avenue.

The salary range for qualified Registered Nurses is $31.02 to $44.84 per hour, Registered Practical Nurses is $24.51 to $28.84 per hour, and Nurse Managers is $41.96 to $49.36 per hour.

To view the job postings, please visit:

Registered Nurse

http://www.chatham-kent.ca/Jobs/MunicipalJobs/Pages/MunicipalJobsDispForm.aspx?ItemID=755

Registered Practical Nurse

http://www.chatham-kent.ca/Jobs/MunicipalJobs/Pages/MunicipalJobsDispForm.aspx?ItemID=756

Nurse Manager

Job descriptions will be available at the job fair.

