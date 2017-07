Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will be in Chatham today on a tour.

She’ll stop at the Chatham-Kent Museum on William Street in Chatham at 2:45 p.m., and will be visiting Truly Green Farms on Bloomfield Road an hour later.

While both events are open to the media, Wynne won’t be fielding questions.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Camp a dream come true for Neuts Premier chats with protesters while visiting C-K »