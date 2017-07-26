Construction work on time

Construction on the Highway 40 overpass at the 401 is proceeding well.

This according to Ministry of Transportation personnel.

Ministry officials say the timeline remains intact, as the target date for overall completion is the summer of 2018.

But the overpass is still scheduled to be reopened in November.

Recent work on that part of the project forced the closure of Hwy. 401 in both directions for three nights last week. Ministry officials say the closures were needed to allow for the demolition of the old overpass and for the installation of new bridge girders.

The 401 will again be closed at night next spring, officials say, to allow for surface paving of the interchange ramps.

About 70 people are working on the project.

