’Burg construction delayed

The reconstruction of McNaughton Avenue and Murray Street in Wallaceburg was to have been finished by the end of last week, but municipal officials said unforeseen delays have pushed it back to late August.

According to the municipality, during the excavation phase, areas of insufficient road base and abandoned sewer lines were discovered that have caused delays in construction.

The completion date for this project is now being extended to Aug. 25. This extension allows for the contractor to move forward with the reconstruction in the most effective and efficient way to ensure quality and public safety are priorities, according to municipal officials.

Despite the delay, the contractor has assured the municipality that all lanes of traffic will be open for WAMBO Aug. 11 to 13. Base asphalt, temporary line painting and all sidewalks will be in place prior to the event.

Also, all construction barricades and fencing will be temporarily removed to allow all residents and visitors the ability to travel freely.

Following this event, the contractor will be completing any remaining surface asphalt, line painting and any outstanding restoration.

