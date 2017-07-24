Khadr doesn’t deserve $10M

Sir: $10 million is a ludicrous settlement for Omar Khadr for his time spent in detention. Mr. Khadr did kill via his “Jihad” and therein, he and his fellow Canadians who wanted to get him out of Guantanamo should accept that fact that he got what he had coming to him as the fact is he was the architect of his own making and we ought to stop standing around and wringing our hands and stop boohooing a situation that he has never accepted responsibility for causing.

The $10 million makes him a wealthy man and he hasn’t earned a penny of it that I am aware of.

Jim Daley

Chatham

