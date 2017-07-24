Home invasion in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent police are still looking for the man wanted in connection with a home invasion Saturday in Wallaceburg.

Police say a man, armed with a knife, rifle and handgun, forced his way into the home.

After threatening the occupants, police say the man fled with a female on a black motorcycle.

Officers spotted the motorcycle, but police say the man refused to stop and the pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

According to police, the same bike is believed to have been involved in several other pursuits in different jurisdictions in Southwestern Ontario. The suspect is wanted on 13 criminal charges.

Police say more information will be available once a warrant is issued.

