Heat warning for C-K

As if yesterday wasn’t hot enough, this from Environment Canada:

Heat Warning in effect for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties today with the low temperature tonight in the low twenties.

Humidex values are likely to approach 40 this afternoon.

Showers during Saturday and Sunday may provide some relief from the heat over the weekend.

Cooler conditions are expected on Monday.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Smash, grab, and arrested Happy birthday! »