Family feud?

A family dispute turned ugly last week in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say a man and a younger male relative started arguing about 3:30 p.m. on July 13.

It escalated to the point punches – and various items – were thrown. The relative had to receive medical treatment and police were notified.

Yesterday at 3 p.m., officers found their suspect.

A 55-year-old Chatham man is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Ghostbuster vehicle part of FireFest Court skipper spotted, arrested at casino »