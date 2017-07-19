Family feud?
A family dispute turned ugly last week in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police say a man and a younger male relative started arguing about 3:30 p.m. on July 13.
It escalated to the point punches – and various items – were thrown. The relative had to receive medical treatment and police were notified.
Yesterday at 3 p.m., officers found their suspect.
A 55-year-old Chatham man is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
