Court skipper spotted, arrested at casino

Skip court, and chance are you will eventually pay for it.

Just ask a 20-year-old Walpole Island woman.

Police say back in May, a woman was released from custody with a June 16 court date to answer to charges of theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

That court date came and went, but there was no sign of the woman, police say.

But she did surface last night at Gateway Casinos in Dresden. Police say employees spotted the woman and knew there was a warrant for her arrest, so they called police.

The Walpole Island woman now has a charge of failing to attend court added to hear earlier charges. She’s been released and has a future court date of Aug. 8.

Will she attend?

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Family feud? Crime of the Week »