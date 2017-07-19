Community support boosts hospice

The Chatham-Kent Hospice and Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation recently held a joint Annual General Meeting for the 2016-2017 year. It was the first year of operations for both organizations.

The Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation met its fundraising goal of $850,000 thanks to community support made up of memorial donations, third-party fundraisers, general donations and revenue from the Hospice Foundation Benefit Gala.

“I am grateful to our many donors, volunteers, board members, staff and all who worked toward realizing a great first year for the Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation,” John Lawrence, Hospice Foundation Board Chair, said in a release.

The hospice cared for 211 residents and their families, with an average length of stay of 14 days in its first year.

Supporting the clinical care team were 200 trained volunteers who gave more than 13,000 hours in a variety of roles.

The Hospice Board also embarked on a strategic planning process that reviewed and redefined the vision, values, and mission that will act as a roadmap for the next three years.

“Thank you to the families who entrusted the final care of their loved one to us. We will continue to provide exemplary, compassionate end-of-life care for families of Chatham-Kent,” Jennifer Wilson, Past Chair, Chatham-Kent Hospice Board, said in a release.

To learn more about hospice care and services and the difference your support is making in our community, the public is invited to a Community Impact Open House on July 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Active Lifestyle Centre on Merritt Avenue in Chatham.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« McPherson has Olympic aspirations More improvements needed at CKHA, critic says »