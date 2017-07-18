Two new docs for CKHA

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance has two new young doctors in residence.

The CKHA, a teaching site for the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry (Western University), said two new family medicine residents, Dr. Aaron Gross and Dr. Adam McDowall began their post-graduate medical training in early July.

For the next two years, these residents will live in Chatham-Kent and gain experience with local physicians who provide support and direction to complete the hands-on portion of their medical training.

The Chatham-Kent program offers the opportunity to learn and practice medicine in a more rural environment, with a variety of learning opportunities in both inpatient and outpatient medicine.

Gross attended the University of Waterloo for Biomedical Sciences and completed his Doctor of Medicine at Western University. Originally from Blyth, Ont., Gross is looking forward to joining the community of Chatham-Kent and practicing medicine within a community setting.

“I’m excited to continue my medical training, join the community of Chatham-Kent, and have a chance to care for patients in many different settings over the next two years,” he said in a media release. “I really appreciate the warm welcome I have received already.”

McDowall grew up in Belle River and obtained a Bachelor of Health Sciences from McMaster University and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Toronto. McDowall expressed his excitement upon joining CKHA.

“I am thrilled to start my Family Medicine Residency in Chatham-Kent. I have continuously heard wonderful praise for the staff and atmosphere at CKHA and from day one everyone has been so welcoming and friendly in the local community. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to start the next chapter of my medical career here in Chatham-Kent,” McDowall said in a release.

Gross and McDowall join second-year family medicine residents, Drs. Narisa Duboff, Kristin McCulloch, Cara McMahon, Shawn Segeren, Sarah Sikkema, Travis Trudeau and fellow first-year Resident Hina Jhawer, who will begin her second year of Residency in the fall.

