Get your kicks enjoying the detour

Life in the fast lane isn’t exactly that in Chatham-Kent these days, as trips along Highway 401 can wind up with delays and serious slow downs.

Enter C-K Tourism. The municipal department has launched C-K Detourism, encouraging visitors and potential visitors to take alternate routes off Hwy. 401 and discover or rediscover Chatham-Kent’s unique attractions.

The Communication Road (Hwy. 40) overpass is expected to remain closed until mid-November as it is rebuilt. At the same time, the eastbound ramp of Hwy. 401 at Queen’s Line in Tilbury remains shut down for the same duration.

To help visitors make the most of their trips to or through Chatham-Kent, C-K Tourism is releasing specialized trip itineraries. They are designed for travellers heading down the 401 from the east or west, with the goal of helping them discover a new route to places such as Erieau, Blenheim, Ridgetown or Mitchell’s Bay; the communities most affected by the construction. Each itinerary acts like a local guide to picturesque roads, parks, beaches, shopping and dining and other attractions.

Georgi Gardner is the face of VistCK this summer. She can be found at major tourist attractions and events distributing detour maps and providing details on attractions within the Municipality.

“C-K Tourism understands the frustration construction can bring to any motorist. That’s why we decided to turn this into a unique and positive campaign,” Supervisor of Tourism Development Shannon Paiva said in a release. “It encourages people to get off of the 401 and discover, or rediscover in some cases, the hidden gems we have to offer. It’s a chance to slow down and stop and smell the roses.

“With our newly created trip itineraries, visitors can still get to their intended destination, but add a few interesting stops and really experience the beauty and friendliness of Chatham-Kent by becoming a C-K Detourist.”

CK Tourism has detour maps to aid with the trip available at visitck.ca, at the Tilbury On route and in London, Sarnia and Windsor Tourist Information Centres.

