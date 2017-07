Chatham-Kent police have two men in custody following a daylight home invasion yesterday in Chatham.

Police say two men used pepper spray on people at a residence on Colborne Street in Chatham about 2 p.m., and threatened them with a weapon.

Two men, aged 37 and 24, were later arrested that same day and charged with robbery.

The investigation is continuing.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Cherry Fest underway 401 crash leads to charges »