CKSS grad gets boost in film studies career path

A lucky high school grad with an interest in film studies just received a boost to education plans thanks to the Chatham-Kent Film Group.

Lisa Shaw, a recent graduate of CKSS, is the scholarship recipient for film studies at Wilfred Laurier University in Kitchener. She will receive $1,500 in the fall.

Shaw, 18, has plans to study for four years at Laurier, one of which will be completed at the Vancouver Film School in conjunction with Laurier.

The Chatham-Kent Film Group consists of eight volunteers who are associated with the Toronto International Film Festival. The group shows international films that ordinarily would not get shown at the major theatres.

CKFG has existed for 20 years and has been giving out scholarships for eight years.

Films can be seen monthly, either at the Capitol Theatre or at Galaxy Cineplex.

“We are excited for Lisa as she starts her new journey toward being a screenwriter,” said spokesperson Connie Badour.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Oversight appreciated Losing the heat of the ABTs »