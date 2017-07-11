Saucy and succulent ribs!

Ribfest in Tecumseh Park in Chatham drew a large crowd this weekend with the weather co-operating for the most part.

Andrew Shockling of Jack on the Bone from Massillon, Ohio stayed hard at work marinating and cooking ribs and chicken. He had faced a huge line-up Saturday of people eager to try their sauces made with Jack Daniels Tennessee whiskey.

The midway at Ribfest Saturday was busy with lots of families trying out the rides, food and drink booths, and of course, the ribs.

