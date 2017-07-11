Man turns himself it to police

Jul 11

Three days after an assault at the Tim Horton’s in Wallaceburg, a man turned himself into police.

Chatham-Kent police say the incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. July 7. A man damaged a vehicle and assaulted another party with a stick, and threatened to cause damage to another vehicle.

Last night about 9:40 p.m., a 21-year-old Wallaceburg man turned himself in to answer to assault charges.

