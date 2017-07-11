Local man wins $50,000

Chatham resident Thomas Muschik is the latest winner in a hot summer of cash locally from the OLG.

Muschik won $50,000 with Ontario 49 in the June 21 draw.

“I was with my wife the day I bought my winning ticket,” Thomas said in a release. “I chose my own numbers for the first three lines and Quick Pick for the last two. Then I put the ticket in my wallet and waited for the draw that night.”

The retired father of two checked his ticket after dinner the day following the draw.

“I had a busy day running errands. I was at the store with my wife when I used the ticket checker. I saw ‘$50,003’ on the screen and I had to rescan my ticket because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I asked my wife to check my ticket too and when she saw how much I won she froze,” he said.

Thomas began crying tears of joy.

“This prize amount will go towards our retirement. Winning the lottery feels amazing!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

Ontario 49 is $1 per play and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. For more information, please visit the Lotteries section on olg.ca.

