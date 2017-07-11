Kinsmen bring science fun to Chatham-Kent

Mad Science of Windsor and Chatham-Kent is bringing its world-leading science enrichment program to two locations here this summer.

Working with both the Chatham and Wallaceburg Kinsmen’s Clubs, Mad Science will offer its engaging “Sources of Forces” program for six consecutive Saturdays. Leading the classes is local Kinsmen member and Mad Scientist, Gerry Flynn, a.k.a. “Dr. Claws.”

Sparking the imaginative learning of children ages five to 12, Mad Science encourages children to explore unique and entertaining topics including Fantastic Flyers, Science of Magic, Fun-damental Forces, Under Pressure, Che-Mystery, and Super Structures.

For 60 minutes each week, children will have an opportunity to participate in hands-on experiments and leave with a different take-home project that supports the science.

Parents can register on-line or by phone at 519-839-6094. Tuition is $89.50 per child including all materials, take-homes, and HST. Classes begin on July 15 and run until Aug. 19.

In Wallacebug, the classes will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Kinsmen Club on Dufferin Avenue. In Chatham, they will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kinsmen Hall at Erickson Arena.

Mad Science of Windsor and Chatham-Kent is a franchised member of The Mad Science Group, the world’s leading educational enrichment provider for elementary school-aged children. The company’s programs include entertaining science classes, child-friendly chess instruction, and its new engineering programming, Brixology, which uses LEGO® bricks in its classes.

