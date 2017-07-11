Crash sends one to London hospital

A serious accident on Highway 40 near Robin Line Monday afternoon sent one person to London hospital with life-threatening injuries and closed the highway for hours.

Chatham-Kent OPP say a northbound vehicle was trying to turn off Highway 40 when it got rear ended by another northbound vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, police say, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital here, but was transferred via air ambulance to London hospital.

Highway 40 remained closed throughout the evening as Technical Collision Investigators helped piece together exactly what happened.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Minor injuries in apartment fire Man turns himself it to police »