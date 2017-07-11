Canadian Cowgirls rack up awards

The award-winning Canadian Cowgirls can add one more win at the Calgary Stampede to their long list of accomplishments last week, being named best equestrian colour guard entry in the 2017 Calgary Stampede parade.

There were more than 800 horses in the parade.

Terry Jenkins of TJ Stables, home base for the Cowgirls, said the win was filled with emotion.

“I rode in my dad’s (Ernie Jenkins) antique silver parade saddle. And since Dad passed away it was like riding along with him,” she said via e-mail. “I too ride a Palomino named ‘Freedom,’ just like my Dad’s famous horse Goldie.”

Jenkins said the Cowgirls are comprised of 25 women and 16 horses.

“We are ordinary girls, with ordinary horses and when you put it all together, we become something extraordinary. We are the Canadian Cowgirls,” she said.

The win put everyone on a high note.

“One of the Cowgirls said ‘I don’t want to go to sleep because whatever I dream will never be as good as this!’” Jenkins said.

Just to get to Alberta, the team had to raise $70,000. Jenkins said the team is grateful to sponsors, family and friends who supported the team.

With the victory, the Cowgirls aren’t finished out west. They are performing their one-hour show for all 10 days of the Stampede, Jenkins said.

The Canadian Cowgirls are an elite rodeo style precision riding team. They perform musical drills and are garbed in red and white glittering costumes.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Saucy and succulent ribs! Bultje to seek mayor’s seat in 2018 »