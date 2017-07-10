Minor injuries in apartment fire

One person suffered burns and smoke inhalation this afternoon following an apartment fire in Blenheim.

Chatham-Kent Fire officials say crews from Station 18 in Blenheim attended the fire at 57 Talbot St. W., where a stovetop fire had broken out in an apartment above downtown stores.

The occupant had tried to move the burning pot outside, but suffered slight smoke inhalation and burns in the process, fire officials say.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and used fans to blow the smoke out of the apartment block.

Residents are urged that in the event of a kitchen fire, to not try to move any pot that may be on fire, as there is potential for the fire to spread, plus there’s significant risk of personal injury. It it’s not safe to quickly cover the pot with a lid, then leave and call the fire service.

