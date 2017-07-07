Fireworks rescheduled to Aug. 6

Chatham’s Canada 150 celebration fireworks, postponed due to ground conditions on June 30, will now fire off Aug. 6.

Heather Clifford, secretary for the Chatham Canada Day committee, said the show will go on as part of the Simcoe Day weekend festivities.

The fireworks, sponsored by GreenField Global, will light up the night sky over St. Clair College’s Thames Campus.

GreenField, celebrating 20 years in Chatham-Kent, donated $17,000 towards the fireworks.

Clifford said wet weather the week leading up to Canada Day led to ground instability, and the fireworks company, K&H Fireworks, opted to play it safe and reschedule.

She said events begin about 8 p.m. Aug. 6, with the fireworks to begin about 10 p.m.

