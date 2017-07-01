Gail Hundt on being Canadian

Gail Hundt, president of C-K Chamber of Commerce

Being a Canadian – what does it mean to me?

C – COMFORTED, living in a country that is safe and embracing, living openly with no fear

A – AMAZED, of the beautiful, diverse people and landscapes that make our country magnificent

N – NEIGHBOURLY, friendly, welcoming to all and globally respected

A – APPRECIATIVE, ­ of our food, water, health care and people taking care of one another

D – DEVOTED, my heart swelling with pride and smiling from ear to ear

A – ABUNDANCE, opportunity to be inspired and achieve your dreams

1 – PROUD Canadian

5 – MILLION reasons to love this country

0 – DOUBTS that Canada is the greatest country to live, work and play in.

