Thunderstorm watch for C-K

Dear Mother Nature:

You suck!

As fireworks loom this evening for Chatham and the ALC sets to launch its party in less than an hour, here’s what Mother Nature is planning:

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms approaching from southwest of Lake Erie are expected to rapidly move into Southwestern Ontario by early this evening.

There is potential for torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts, and large hail from these thunderstorms.

Intense lightning and hail are also possible.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information:

http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.

