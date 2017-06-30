Jennifer Wilson on being Canadian

Jennifer Wilson, volunteer extraordinaire

Well it is about being a member of a tribe whose allegiance is to supporting humanity regardless of their position or perspective, valuing people because they are people, inclusive and supportive of all, whether they share our views, our religion, our background or come from some other view, religion, or background.

Because the Canadian tribe believes what makes us different is what makes us stronger, and is worth celebrating every day.

