James MacNeil on being Canadian

James MacNeil, businessman

For me being a Canadian is about grasping the dynamic blessing of freedom.

We represent a miniscule portion of the human population that enjoys Canadian freedom. I have the freedom to succeed or fail in this life despite family history, race or religion.

We can always re-start, re-invent and re-discover enough aspects of life to make positive movements forward.

Of course, some will abuse freedom. We are stuck with that real-time tension. But, many will embrace our freedom and with the by-product of gratitude will make positive changes in community and the world.

