Fannie Vavoulis on being Canadian

Fannie Vavoulis, director of development for the Foundation of the CKHA

I’m first generation Canadian. My parents came to Canada in the early 1970s from Greece with less than $500 in their pockets.

What does being Canadian mean to me?

It means that immigrants can come here and prosper.

It means being accepted for being who you are and what you believe in.

It means opportunity to excel and be successful.

It means you can raise your family and provide them the best life you can give them.

Our family is so fortunate to have the opportunities we have had and we truly believe we live in the best country in the world!

