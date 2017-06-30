Emily Hime on being Canadian

For many years, I was like any average Canadian citizen. I never fully understood just how blessed I was to be born into a country such as Canada. I never thought about how lucky I was to be born into a country where freedom and human rights are exercised.

Even more so, I took for granted our health-care system, our justice system, our social assistance, unemployment insurance, rehabilitation facilities, mental illness awareness, homeless shelters, and most importantly – our education system.

It wasn’t until spending a few years living abroad in a developing country, such as Haiti, when I really began to realize how truly fortunate I am.

I am overcome with emotions even writing about this topic. Not only because I love my country, but also because it breaks my heart that the majority of our world is not as blessed as we are.

I spent some of my time in Haiti working in hospitals and medical clinics. I think that was one of the most eye-opening experiences for me – and the most heart breaking. It hit home hard.

I was in charge of client files, meeting with families to discuss procedures and making sure that they had the means to pay for these procedures at one of the most well-known hospitals in Port Au Prince.

I remember my first day there. We had three clients with gunshot wounds, all of which needed to have CT scans. One of these patients was a police officer, another was a businessman, and the last one was a moto driver. I was in charge of getting their background and medical history, as well as communicating with their families.

I remember finally getting to the moto driver and having to ask that dreaded question, “Do you have $200 US to pay for your CT scan? And do you have another $150 US to stay the night and another $40 US for the medication that you will require?”

I already knew the answer. The average Haitian earns less than $2 per day. That is IF they are lucky enough to be employed, as the unemployment rate exceeds 80 per cent in Haiti.

Can you imagine how long it would take for someone to save up $200 US to pay for a CT Scan that they would need in order to save their own life?

Can you imagine not only having to worry about paying this $200 US but also about paying for every needle you are given, every glove that is used by the doctors, and every piece of gauze that is needed to stop the bleeding from your gunshot wound?

On top of that, you have two children who are in school. You also have to pay for their tuition, their uniforms, and all of their books.

If you choose to pay for this CT scan, that means the money you have saved up for your children to attend school next year is gone. That means that you will scrounge to provide your children with food due to the cost of your medications.

All because you were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

And on top of that, your shooter, he is going to go free, because you see, in Haiti, there really is no justice system. Your shooter will likely never have to sit in a courtroom and be served the sentencing that they deserve.

You will live in fear and you might even develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from your attack. However, in Haiti, this would go unrecognized. In Haiti, you would be called “crazy” and you would be left to fend for yourself without receiving any counselling or without receiving a proper diagnosis. You would be left on the streets without any sort of assistance, without any homeless shelter to go to, without any food banks to feed the hunger that in paining your stomach.

What does being Canadian mean to me? It means opportunity. It means access to resources in order to provide for ourselves and to pursue our passions.

It means freedom. It means that I have human rights that I can exercise freely.

It means that when tough times hit, my government will provide me at least with the basic necessities I need in order to survive.

It means that when I am sick or dying or if I ever receive a gunshot wound to the head I will not be turned away to die on the streets alone because I do not have $200 to pay for a CT scan.

It means justice. It means that our police officers will work tirelessly to find my attacker.

To me Canada represents unity. Strength. Diversity. A place where we look after our own but also welcome others with open arms.

Canada means home.

I am so proud to be Canadian.

About the Author: Chatham Voice

