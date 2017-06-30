Dottie Laurie, businesswoman

I get emotional just thinking about how lucky I am to be Canadian. I have travelled throughout my life and I have never been in a country that does not respect Canadians.

Early on as a member of the military, I learned the privileges I enjoy are because I was born in a free country.

Having had the opportunity to take part in more than 50 Canadian War Memorials throughout Europe, it’s hit home to me the amount of sacrifice and courage our country has endured. They were a tearful commemoration of how far our commitment to peace truly goes. This is a patriotic reminder that everything we have as Canadians is afforded to us by those who have gone before us – those who died so that we could be free.

My life of peace, love, and freedom as a Canadian has been shaped by equal opportunities that this country has allowed me.

To hear our National Anthem and to see our flag always fills me with a pride. The flag raising at the Olympics and Remembrance Day services can bring me to tears in a heartbeat, not only in our country but especially so when it’s in another country.

Going up to Algonquin Park and paddling through the outback to experience the beauty and majestic stillness our country offers is my top favourite place in the world.

Wherever we travel and however long we are gone, we always feel the safest when we are home on Canadian soil.

Countless times in a foreign country I have been stopped by someone who noticed my Canadian Flag patch to ask me where I’m from. I proudly reply Chatham, Ontario, Canada.

So when asked if I am proud to be Canadian … absolutely!

