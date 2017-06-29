RetroFest a boon for downtown businesses

Sir: Regarding Will Shepherd’s letter about RetroFest in your June 15 issue, I would like to make a few comments.

First of all, RetroFest has been a long-standing event for the past 17 years. With the efforts of the Kent Historic Auto Club (KHAC) and the Chatham Business Improvement Area (BIA) as well as the generous support of many sponsors, this event has attracted tens of thousands of people to our city.

Speaking as a downtown merchant, I can attest to the fact that not only is business great throughout RetroFest, the new customers we meet return and see us after RetroFest. This is good marketing and promotion for us as well as Chatham as a whole.

Speaking as an owner of a “clinking, clanking relic” that I have have spent a considerable amount of time, effort and money in its restoration, I am appalled that anyone would refer to these vehicles as “metallic trash.”

These cars are enjoyed, viewed and appreciated by many with fond memories of the past. These misguided statements are only indicative of a total ignorance of what RetroFest is all about. I sincerely hope he does not refer to our seniors with the same disrespect.

John Brennan

Simply Shoes

Comments

comments

About the Author: Third Party We at The Chatham Voice will regularly post cool, funny and informative third-party videos we find when web surfing, or content that our readers suggest to us. If you see something you think we should post, send it to bruce@chathamvoice.com. We also use the "Third Party" tag for all our letter writers.

« Bob Ripley on being Canadian Volunteer, take part and experience RetroFest »