Joel Belanger on being Canadian

Joel Belanger, teacher

Being Canadian simply means that I was fortunate enough to win the birth lottery. Best country in the world, warts and all.

Our problems and issues pale in comparison with what others in the world deal with on a daily basis.

We get to enjoy the best of what others have to offer (cultural appropriation be damned) while we carve out our niche as a young nation. Our identity continues to evolve to this day.

We must not fall prey to the political correctness movement, though. The merchants of identity politics want to divide and conquer here, as they have elsewhere. We need to ignore them.

Simply, we are all Canadians. Once we all get on that page, we can accomplish great things.

I am forever an optimist.

