Realtors challenge homeowners to show Canadian pride

Nearly half of Ontarians (47 per cent) will spend Canada’s 150th birthday at home, followed by 15 per cent who say they will spend it at a community event/festival, according to research by Ipsos for the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA).

To mark the occasion, Ontario Realtors are calling on home owners to show their national pride by accenting their homes with Canadian effects.

“We’d love to see a Canadian flag or any other kind of Canadian symbol on every lawn, porch, deck, garage or window this Canada Day,” said Kristi Willder, president of Chatham Kent Association of Realtors, in a media release. “We have so much to be proud of as Canadians, and this small gesture is a wonderful way to unite our communities and show our gratitude for this amazing country.”

Community events are a tradition in many cities and towns throughout the province on Canada Day, with a host of events taking place throughout Chatham-Kent. This year, the biggest celebration will be taking place in Ottawa, and according to the research, seven per cent of Ontarians plan to be there on Canada Day.

For those staying at home, why not add a little Canadian pride to the decor?

“There is a long list of social benefits that come with being a homeowner. In fact, research shows that people are happier, healthier and more socially involved once they become home owners,” said Willder. “Building strong communities is what Ontario Realtors are all about, and that’s why we’re doing whatever we can to help keep the Canadian Dream of home ownership within reach for future generations.”

In Ontario, the rate of home ownership is 71 per cent, according to the 2011 National Household Survey. Not surprisingly, OREA’s research shows that a large percentage of Ontarians, 75 per cent, say that home ownership is important to them, and 78 per cent say it gives them a sense of pride.

