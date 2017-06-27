Six charged after Tilbury drug bust

Six Tilbury men face a variety of charges after Chatham-Kent police raised a Coutts Line address last night.

Police say members of the Intelligence Critical Incident Response units hit the address about 6 p.m. Monday.

Six men are charged with production of cannabis marijuana and cannabis resin, possession of each substance for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of psilocybin and methlenedioxymethamphetamine.

During a search of the Coutts Line residence, officers located a number of firearms as well.

As a result, the homeowner faces additional charges, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of possession of a restricted weapon, two counts of careless storage of a firearm and possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition readily available.

