The Chatham Horticultural Society and its volunteers are celebrating Canada’s 150th Birthday with a planting of red and white wax leaf begonias at the Scotiabank planter on King Street in Chatham, with support from the Historic Downtown Chatham BIA, Scotiabank, Ross’ Flowers and the municipality.

