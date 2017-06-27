Jobless rate down slightly

It wasn’t much, but the drop in the unemployment rate by 0.1 per cent in April from March is a move in the right direction for the local economy.

The rate in April, the most recent month for which the municipality has figures, sat at an even seven per cent.

Stuart McFadden, acting director of economic development for the municipality, said the drop may be small, but he’ll take the fact it headed south.

“We’re happy the unemployment rate continues to decline. It’s consistent with what we’re hearing with the companies we’re working with,” he said. “They’re continuing to hire and are working with us to find workers.”

He said a number of local firms are in the midst of expansion, and “those expansions will be creating more jobs.”

McFadden said job growth at one business was so steep that it went out of town in an attempt to find workers.

“We’ve had one company that has held a job fair in Windsor trying to attract additional people to meet their needs. That’s a little concerning, but we understand,” he said. “Maybe we’ll have some more people move to Chatham-Kent and buy some homes. I look at it as a positive.”

Across the region, the jobless rate remained steady at 6.5 per cent, while provincially it increased 0.2 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

A year ago, the unemployment rate in Chatham-Kent sat at 8.5 per cent.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Showing Canadian pride Work begins on North Kent wind farm »