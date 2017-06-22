Man resists arrests, gets zapped

Chatham-Kent police resorted to Tasering a man yesterday after they say he resisted arrest.

The man, wanted on eight warrants for various criminal offences, was seen near Gray Street in Chatham about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers spotted him and the chase was on.

Police say the man ran through backyards and jumped over fences in an effort to evade police.

One officer eventually tracked him down and told him he was under arrest, but the man refused to place his hands behind his back and became agitated and aggressive towards the officer.

Enter the taser.

After being handcuffed and while being searched, police say the man ran from the officer, only to be caught a short distance away.

A 35-year-old Chatham man is charged with resisting arrest and escaping custody, as well as facing the warrants.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Helping Hands aid in local project