New leaders for Ursuline Sisters

The Ursuline Sisters gathered from June 11-16 in Chatham, and selected new leadership.

Sister Theresa Campeau was named community leader, while sisters Noreen Allossery-Walsh, Pauline Maheux and Sheila McKinley were also named to the leadership group.

The gathering was the sisters’ 22nd General Chapter, an event that takes place every four years.

This year’s theme was “Celebrate, Flourish, Now.”

During a General Chapter, the sisters all gather to pray and reflect on the past four years, and plan for the future.

There are still 71 sisters in the Ursuline Sisters, according to Sister Eleanor Gleeson, 45 of which live in Villa Angela in Chatham. While the bulk of the order does live locally, she added there are still sisters in Toronto, London, Windsor and Hamilton as well.

Many of the ministries of the sisters involve assisting the poor, seeking justice, addressing environmental issues, aiding women’s groups, paying and volunteering for various needs.

Gleeson said once a sister, always a sister when it comes to the order.

“They never really retire. They’re always doing volunteer work,” she said.

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

