New leaders for Ursuline Sisters
The Ursuline Sisters gathered from June 11-16 in Chatham, and selected new leadership.
Sister Theresa Campeau was named community leader, while sisters Noreen Allossery-Walsh, Pauline Maheux and Sheila McKinley were also named to the leadership group.
The gathering was the sisters’ 22nd General Chapter, an event that takes place every four years.
This year’s theme was “Celebrate, Flourish, Now.”
During a General Chapter, the sisters all gather to pray and reflect on the past four years, and plan for the future.
There are still 71 sisters in the Ursuline Sisters, according to Sister Eleanor Gleeson, 45 of which live in Villa Angela in Chatham. While the bulk of the order does live locally, she added there are still sisters in Toronto, London, Windsor and Hamilton as well.
Many of the ministries of the sisters involve assisting the poor, seeking justice, addressing environmental issues, aiding women’s groups, paying and volunteering for various needs.
Gleeson said once a sister, always a sister when it comes to the order.
“They never really retire. They’re always doing volunteer work,” she said.
