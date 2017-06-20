Suspect sought in mini mart robbery

Chatham-Kent police are looking for public’s help in locating a suspect in a mini mart robbery in Dresden.

On Monday at about 9:30 p.m., a man entered Rosco’s Mini Mart located at 998 North Street in Dresden. The suspect approached the counter and demanded lottery tickets and cigarettes as he showed the employee a weapon in his sleeve. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing black gloves and a black motorcycle helmet with a black visor. He left the location on a white and blue dirt bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Ed Vannoord at edmondv@chatham-kent.ca / 519-436-6600 extension 668. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

